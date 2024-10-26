Meghan Markle fears about marriage as Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is concerned for having ‘difficulties in marriage’ with Prince Harry following reports the royal couple is living separate lives and Kate Middleton has also reached out to the duke.

According to a report by Closer Online, amid claims Meghan and Harry have been living somewhat 'separate lives', Kate Middleton is seizing an opportunity to reconnect the duke and his brother Prince William, and is willing to 'forgive.'

Amid these rumours, the Heat World, citing insiders, reported Meghan is worried about how easily Harry has seemed to slip into solo mode.

The royal sources told the outlet, “Up until now, Harry and Meghan have been such a unit, so it’s a huge adjustment to go without him. And, what’s making it even harder is that a lot of people are taking this change as proof that they are having difficulties in their marriage. That’s especially tough for Meghan, because her image is so tied to being Harry’s wife.”

“No matter how much they both insist that things are completely solid between them, when she turns up to events solo, the whispers start,” the tipster added.