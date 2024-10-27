 
Prince Harry told to burst ‘royal bubble' as new move ‘won't help'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new move would not melt the Royal Family’ hearts, says expert

By
Web Desk
|

October 27, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whopping new holiday home in Portugal will not help amend their relationship with the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have moved closer to the UK with this fresh purchase, will not be able to please King Charles.

Edward Coram James, chief executive of Go Up, told the Express: "I think it's unlikely to directly affect relations with King Charles and Prince William. Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the rest of the royal family has been strained for years now. A home in Portugal probably won’t be a major factor in healing or worsening the situation.

"They’ve already created so much distance — geographically and emotionally — so this move could just be another sign of their increasing independence."

He explained: "That said, if the purchase is seen as yet another example of their desire to remain outside the 'royal bubble,' it could raise eyebrows within royal circles. It could look like Meghan and Harry 'turning their backs' further on the UK — although I don’t think this is true."

He added: "Harry has repeatedly emphasised that the UK, and particularly his role as a part of his mother’s legacy, is important to him."

