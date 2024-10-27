 
Prince Harry's month-long separation from Meghan Markle explained

Prince Harry spark speculation with month long separation from Meghan Markle

October 27, 2024

Prince Harrys month-long separation from Meghan Markle explained
Prince Harry's month-long separation from Meghan Markle explained

Prince Harry’s separation from Meghan Markle for over a month has just sparked some major calls of an impending divorce, and an expert has just stepped forward with their take on the matter.

PR expert Ed Coram James made these comments about the state of the Sussexes’ marriage.

He began by saying, “Since their marriage, Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand.”

His comments with GB News also went on to say, “That brand is based on a duo. Call it ‘Harry and Meghan’, call it ‘the Sussexes’, call it whatever you like. The fact is that for years they have become synonymous with one another.”

He did share his own thoughts on the matter too, and chalked it all up to being a business and re-branding conversation, especially considering how toxic their joint image has become.

“Since the famous Oprah interview, in which they took a simmering disagreement between themselves and the rest of the Royal Family and essentially declared all-out-war, that brand has been steadily becoming more toxic and thus commercially untenable to the point where not that many major brands are going to be rushing to write them a large cheque based on their brand value,” he explained while noting how ‘fresh’ this split looks.

“When combined, the Sussexes brand is, from a PR perspective, toxic. But, when separate, they have a genuine chance of creating an entirely separate brand, with completely different labels,” the expert also added before signing off.

