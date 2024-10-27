Amir leads netizens' backlash at 'spoilsport' Ramiz for 'mocking' Masood

(Left to right) Pacer Mohammad Amir, former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja, and red ball skipper Shan Masood. — X/PPI/PCB/File





Former PCB chairman and commentator Ramiz Raja came under fire on social media from all sides for mocking red-ball skipper Shan Masood during a post-match interview, despite his team securing a convincing Test series win against England.

Pakistan secured a hard-fought Test series victory over England, sealing the series 2-1 with a decisive nine-wicket win in Rawalpindi a day ago.

Commentators Zainab Abbas and Ramiz showered praise on Shan for leading Men in Green to a big victory on home soil after three years.

However, Ramiz drew netizens' ire when he taunted Shan for his six consecutive defeats and batting faults which the cricket fans thought was an attempt to spoil the celebratory moments of the cricket team.

"Personally for you, even as a caption, you must be extremely relieved, because there were six losses in a row," Zainab questioned Shan.

"How did you achieve this, six losses in a row?" Ramiz laughed out loud after launching this blunt question before Shan replied to Zainab.

The skipper maintained his composure and replied: "It was a pretty bad nightmare. When you see consecutive losses, it hurts. Because, you see this is Pakistan's team."

"Ok then, tell me who came closer to you and tapped your shoulder [to back you] after losing these games?" Ramiz threw another query.

The red ball skipper said there were so many people among the cricket fraternity, including people from the PCB and team, who gave positive messages.

"At the end of the day, I take it personally as it is a responsibility and I want the team to win. If I get something from it or not, I don't care. We needed this win and the nation needed this win. I'm happy for it."

However, Ramiz was seemingly not in the mood to stop his sarcastic questions, as he said: "No, but you have to be".

He later inquired about Shan's control over a particular shot which led to his dismissal in the matches. Shan responded to him calmly, affirming that he intends to improve it.

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir too hit out at Ramiz and Zainab Abbas for diverting their questions from the Shan-led team's historic victory to the six consecutive defeats under his captaincy.

"You should celebrate the series win and realise that a series-winning captain is sitting next to you," said Amir in a video post on X, adding that the interviewers should have asked Shan about the victory and his next plans instead they made fun of him.

"You are literate people and you should behave like one as well," the 32-year-old cricketer said slamming the "spoilsport" hosts. He went on to say that they should have given credit to him and the team following the victory.

"I was feeling so bad for Shan. Even if there was someone else sitting there as a captain other than Shan, I would have felt the same way."

A Facebook user Shehbaz Aly also blasted the former PCB chief, saying: "How can Ramiz ask such type of senseless questions from winning captain? Enjoy victory and learn to give respect."

"[The] clown needs to be removed from the panel," another user Muhammad Amir Khan posted venting anger at Ramiz.

A user Umair Peerzada II commented: "Ramiz Raja laughing on 6 losses by Shan Masood but can't slap himself for making flat tracks in Pakistan during his tenure. Cheap person, worst PCB chairman we had in recent times."

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also expressed disappointment over Ramiz’s taunting questions from Shan in the interview following Pakistan’s emphatic series win.

According to reports, PCB can’t take direct action against the commentator, since he is dealt with by the broadcasters, but the board may oppose his inclusion as a commentators in future home series.

Yesterday's triumph marked only the second instance in which Pakistan bounced back to win a series after losing the opening match, with the last occurrence dating back to their comeback victory over Zimbabwe in 1995.

Following a string of four winless home series, the victory in Rawalpindi brought much-needed relief and celebration to Pakistan's cricketing community, breaking a streak that had persisted since their last home series win against South Africa in early 2021.