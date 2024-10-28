Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Camilla's latest video amid new plans

Buckingham Palace has shared a glimpse of King Charles and Camilla’s visit to Australia and Samoa in a latest video amid the monarch’s new plans.

The palace shared the video on social media handles with caption, “Thank you to all those who turned out to support Their Majesties in Australia and Samoa.”

The new video has been released after a palace official disclosed that King Charles cancer diagnosis will not prevent him flying abroad next year for foreign visits after Australia and Samoa.

The official said, "We´re now working on a pretty normal looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms," as per AFP.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer earlier this year but doctors agreed he could pause his treatment to allow him to travel to Australia and Samoa.

The official added that the king had "thrived" on the tour´s programme which had lifted "his spirits, his mood and his recovery".

"In that sense, the tour, despite its demands, has been the perfect tonic," he added.

The tour was Charles´ first to Australia, where he is also head of state, since he became king following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.