 
Geo News

'My Punjabi sister': Pakistani, Indian contestants showcase love at beauty pageant

"Borders may keep us apart, but they cannot separate the bond we share," writes India's Rachel Gupta

By
Web Desk
|

October 28, 2024

Pakistans Roma Michael and Indias Rachel Gupta. — Instagram/@_rachelgupta
Pakistan's Roma Michael and India's Rachel Gupta. — Instagram/@_rachelgupta 

Despite having a complex relationship, the love between the people of Pakistan and India transcends all boundaries. 

This was witnessed between two contestants — Pakistan's Roma Michael and India's Rachel Gupta — of a beauty pageant competition called Miss Grand International 2024 held in Bangkok last week. 

Rachel, who won the competition, wrote a heartfelt note to her "Punjabi sister" Roma, expressing her love towards her. 

In a post on Instagram, Rachel wrote: "Roma, my heart swells with pride when I think of your courage and grace. Competing alongside you has been a blessing, like finding home away from home. Your kindness, your hard work, and your strength have been an example to all and I am so proud of everything you’ve overcome on your own.

"Borders may keep us apart, but they cannot separate the bond we share. We are born of the same blood, and you will always have a friend in me, and a home in India. Keep your head high, Roma, because you are not alone. We are stronger together, because what divides us is not bigger than what unites us!"

Miss Grand International, a centre of creativity and entertainment, is a global beauty contest that aims to prevent violence and war by advancing human knowledge and understanding. 

The winner is given a “Golden Crown” which is crafted from gold and brass, decorated with diamonds and emeralds and the designation is changed every three years.

World Culture Festival: 'Unthought body' moves, fluid ballet set tone of day 31
World Culture Festival: 'Unthought body' moves, fluid ballet set tone of day 31
World Culture Festival: Palestinian plight, war trauma take centre stage
World Culture Festival: Palestinian plight, war trauma take centre stage
World Culture Festival: Mime play, fairy tale experience fascinate children, adults
World Culture Festival: Mime play, fairy tale experience fascinate children, adults
World Culture Festival: Viewers held hostage by glorious theatre, music
World Culture Festival: Viewers held hostage by glorious theatre, music
Is model turned actor Saheefa Jabbar expecting? video
Is model turned actor Saheefa Jabbar expecting?
World Culture Festival: 'Road' explores self-discovery through movement
World Culture Festival: 'Road' explores self-discovery through movement
'Singham Again' to feature Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey
'Singham Again' to feature Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey
Rahat Ali, son deliver stunning performance at sold-out Dallas concert video
Rahat Ali, son deliver stunning performance at sold-out Dallas concert