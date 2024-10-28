'My Punjabi sister': Pakistani, Indian contestants showcase love at beauty pageant

Pakistan's Roma Michael and India's Rachel Gupta. — Instagram/@_rachelgupta

Despite having a complex relationship, the love between the people of Pakistan and India transcends all boundaries.

This was witnessed between two contestants — Pakistan's Roma Michael and India's Rachel Gupta — of a beauty pageant competition called Miss Grand International 2024 held in Bangkok last week.

Rachel, who won the competition, wrote a heartfelt note to her "Punjabi sister" Roma, expressing her love towards her.

In a post on Instagram, Rachel wrote: "Roma, my heart swells with pride when I think of your courage and grace. Competing alongside you has been a blessing, like finding home away from home. Your kindness, your hard work, and your strength have been an example to all and I am so proud of everything you’ve overcome on your own.

"Borders may keep us apart, but they cannot separate the bond we share. We are born of the same blood, and you will always have a friend in me, and a home in India. Keep your head high, Roma, because you are not alone. We are stronger together, because what divides us is not bigger than what unites us!"

Miss Grand International, a centre of creativity and entertainment, is a global beauty contest that aims to prevent violence and war by advancing human knowledge and understanding.

The winner is given a “Golden Crown” which is crafted from gold and brass, decorated with diamonds and emeralds and the designation is changed every three years.