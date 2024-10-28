Matthew Perry's family gets emotional as they open up on 'Friends' star's death

Matthew Perry died of ketamine overdose on October 28, 2023

Matthew Perry's mom Suzanne Morrison and his family members have opened up about his death a year after the star passed away.

Matthew’s mom, stepfather Keith Morrison and his younger sisters, Caitlin Morrison, Madeline Morrison and Emily Morrison sat down for an emotional interview with the Today show's Savannah Guthrie.

"Even now, something funny will happen — I’ll see something funny or something ridiculous on the news, l go to call him," Suzanne shared. "I have more freedom of a relationship with him now than I ever did. And then it hits me, then hits me so hard that he’s not there."

"We go to the cemetery," Keith shared, "[and Suzanne will] sit there and have a chat with him for awhile.”

“It was always like a jubilant thing when he would come over," Suzanne recalled.

Emily got emotional as she joined the discussion, saying: "He was grumpy all the time, but he was funny all the time. When the people that he loved succeeded or they were scared, he would do anything for you."

"Really all he ever wanted was to love and be loved,” said Emily. "He struggled so much to feel peace and I think he got to a place where he did."

"Even when he was struggling in dark times, we were always proud of him," said Caitlin. "We were always proud of the fact that he kept fighting and that he made it a big focus of his life to help other people."

Friends star Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023 after an accidental overdose of ketamine.