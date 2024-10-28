Olivia Rodrigo sketches a picture of her perfect day off

Olivia Rodrigo just detailed her perfect day off!

The Vampire hitmaker, had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the red-carpet event of her Netflix’s Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour.

She explained to the outlet what her ideal leisure time looks like when she is not out on a world tour or dominating the stage like a pro for a concert.

"Oh, my gosh, wake up, go get brunch with my friends, maybe write a song or something," she says also adding how Rodrigo also loves "to go to the beach."

"I love going to the beach and then sitting in the hot tub with a glass of wine," the Traitor singer further mentioned.

While at the event, Rodrigo also recalled being “terrified” during the first night of her GUTS World Tour, despite this not being her first time on stage.

"I was like, ‘I should have rehearsed more… like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing,’ But I was like, ‘Oh well, I’m gonna go on,’” she recalled.