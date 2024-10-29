King Charles gives Kate Middleton privilege he never gave Diana

King Charles III has seemingly given Kate Middleton liberties that he never gave former wife Princess Diana.



His Majesty, who has allowed his daughter-in-law to take the limelight to her advantage, felt insecure when late Diana did the same.

Speaking to Martin Bashir on her Panorama interview in 1995, Princess Diana revealed: "The pressure on us both as a couple with the media was phenomenal, and misunderstood by a great many people. We'd be going round Australia, for instance, and all you could hear was "oh, she's on the other side".

"Now, if you're a man like my husband, a proud man, you mind about that if you hear it every day for four weeks. And you feel low about it, instead of feeling happy and sharing it."

This comes as expert Robert Jobson reveals Kate has all the liberties to make her brand look sturdy.

Writing for MailOnline, he said: "Whilst it is Charles' head that wears the Crown, it is William, Catherine and their children that will steal the limelight.

"They are bound to. And it is right. This time, it will be with Charles's blessing – for he knows for monarchy to survive it must be relevant to the younger generation,” he noted.