 
Geo News

Toks Olagundoye shares how Kelsey Grammer consoled her amid cancer battle

'Frasier' star Toks Olagundoye recalls how Kelsey Grammer supported her when she was diagnosed with breast cancer

By
Web Desk
|

October 29, 2024

Toks Olagundoye shares how Kelsey Grammer consoled her amid cancer battle
Toks Olagundoye shares how Kelsey Grammer consoled her amid cancer battle

Frasier star Toks Olagundoye was convinced that she would be fired off the Paramount+ sitcom revival last year after telling showrunners that she had to undergo a double mastectomy midway through production on the first season.

According to Daily Mail, the Nigerian 49-year-old had attempted to keep her stage 1 triple-negative breast cancer battle a secret, quietly undergoing three surgeries before starting chemotherapy just two weeks before season one started shooting.

In regards to this, Toks recalled on The Kelly Clarkson Show last Wednesday, “I said, ‘Listen, if you have to fire me, I've only been on three episodes so far, make me a guest star or whatever.’ I am sure I'm being fired any second.”

Soon after, Olagundoye received an unexpected phone call from Frasier executive producer-star Kelsey Grammer, who sounded “very emotional.” 

The Discovering Dad actress explained, “He didn't realize what I was going through and I just remember him so vividly saying, ‘You're going to be so happy after this. Everything is going to be okay.’”

Moreover, Toks, who had her first lumpectomy in 2022, marveled, “I've never had a TV family quite like the Frasier cast. They're really amazing human beings, so to be around them was really nice,” as per the publication.

Additionally, the 42-year-old talk show host then surprised Olagundoye with a pre-recorded video message from the 69-year-old Emmy winner in which Kelsey gushed, “I'm really proud of you for being on this show and I salute your efforts to raise awareness and money for breast cancer."

Furthermore, he added, "And we've always loved you and loved being with you when you were going through your stint, and congratulations on coming out the other side. I'm deeply, personally grateful that you did.”

It is worth mentioning that Frasier is the continuation of the original NBC sitcom of the same name, which aired for 11 seasons spanning 1994-2004.

Gisele Bündchen shares major delivery plans amid third pregnancy
Gisele Bündchen shares major delivery plans amid third pregnancy
Blake Lively makes shocking return to the spotlight at CFDA post 'bullying'
Blake Lively makes shocking return to the spotlight at CFDA post 'bullying'
Judith Light opens up about choice to embrace life without children
Judith Light opens up about choice to embrace life without children
James Franco reflects on moving past controversies
James Franco reflects on moving past controversies
King Charles gives Kate Middleton privilege he never gave Diana
King Charles gives Kate Middleton privilege he never gave Diana
Joe Jonas feels stung by Sophie Turner's love for new beau: Source
Joe Jonas feels stung by Sophie Turner's love for new beau: Source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry failure blame on international ‘whining'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry failure blame on international ‘whining'
Prince William snubs Meghan Markle in olive branch to Harry
Prince William snubs Meghan Markle in olive branch to Harry