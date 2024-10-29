Spain's Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott event

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri receives the Ballon d'Or award during the 2024 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024. — AFP

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024.

The decision to award the prize for the world's best player to the midfielder came as a surprise, with Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League double winner Vinicius Jr widely seen as the favourite.

Hours before the ceremony in Paris, the Spanish club announced its delegation would not attend the ceremony at Chatelet Theatre because of what it perceived as a snub of Vinicius.

The Spanish and European champions said if Vinicius was not the winner, then the award should go to his teammate Dani Carvajal.

Like the Brazilian, Carvajal scored in the 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley.

"If the award criteria doesn't give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to Carvajal as the winner," Real Madrid told AFP.

"As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d'Or-UEFA does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected."

Meanwhile, Rodri, 28, played a key role as Man City held off Arsenal to win the Premier League title last season and was named player of the tournament at Euro 2024 as unfancied Spain emerged triumphant in Germany.

Rodri was diplomatic when addressing the question of Real's no-show in his post-award press conference.

"They have their decision, they didn't want to be here for their reasons," he said. "I just focus on my club and my teammates."

Despite the French organisers insisting that the identity of the winner was a closely-guarded secret this year, the news appeared to have leaked ahead of the festivities.

Additionally, Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati earlier won her second successive women's Ballon d'Or, after leading her club to a historic continental quadruple of titles and claiming the Nations League with her country.

Last year, the most prestigious award in the football world went to Argentina's Lionel Messi for the eighth time.