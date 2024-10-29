Armie Hammer eyes hollywood return as he makes big announcement

Armie Hammer has made a big announcement nearly four years after his infamous “cannibalism” scandal.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the 38-year-old actor announced that he is launching a podcast series, The Armie HammerTime Podcast, on YouTube.

"I've got a little bit of news; I think some of you are going to love this, and some of you are going to f****** hate it,” said Armie on the photo-sharing platform.

He further said, "But basically, I'm starting a podcast, and the original idea of the podcast was sort of the concept that over the course of a day every single person you interact with knows at least one thing that you don't. So, teach me what that one thing is."

Armie revealed that his new podcast will follow his new life in Los Angeles.

"I want to have long-form, interesting conversations with people who have tools or skills or have acquired wisdom or even just know random s*** that I don't know [and] I want to learn,” the Call Me by Your Name star said.

"I've been gone for the last four years and now I'm back, you know. What are you going to do? So it's going to be a sort of journal, a chronicling of putting my life back together,” Armie added.