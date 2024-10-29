 
Gisele Bundchen's candid plans for a blended family with Joaquim Valente come to light

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente reportedly are expecting their first baby

Web Desk
October 29, 2024

Gisele Bundchen revealed a big announcement to her ex-husband, Tom Brady, before the news went public.

The source, who is close to Bundchen, shared with Daily Mail that the fashion mogul revealed the news to her children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, whom she shares with her ex.

Shortly after, Bundchen, who is reportedly expecting her third baby but first with her beau, Joaquim Valente, broke the announcement privately to her ex-husband because she did not want him to hear the news from somewhere else.

For those unversed, the supermodel and Jiu-Jitsu instructor Valente have been dating for over a year.

However, “Gisele and Joaquim were not planning to have a child together,” the source said. “This was unexpected. Joaquim has always wanted a family, so she is happy to be able to give this to him.”

Moreover, “She knew that he would be a great father when her kids started taking classes with him. He is patient, playful and so understanding,” the source told the publication. “Gisele's kids are absolutely thrilled by this.”

Lately, “Joaquim has been a huge part of both of their lives since 2021 when she started including Jiu Jitsu as part of their homeschooling,” the insider added. “They love him and look to him as a father figure.”

Before concluding, the source revealed, “They are starting a family of their own now and a wedding is going to happen in the future.”

