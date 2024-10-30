 
Kanye West copying Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's business plan?

Kanye West is seemingly following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

October 30, 2024

Kanye West is seemingly seeking inspiration from the latest business plan of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the controversial rapper is eyeing a new business idea and wants to start “his own range of whiskey.”

“But he's reeling again after being hit with a new drink spiking and sexual assault lawsuit which could sour his plan,” a mole squealed.

“The hip-hop legend is furious after his finances dipped and he was ejected from the billionaires' club,” said the insider.

“Now he's hanging his hat on raking in the cash once more with a new venture he hopes will become a global-selling liquor brand,” they also added.

This report comes right after Life & Style revealed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce “are considering starting a liquor business.”

“So they’re looking at all kinds of opportunities where they could team up and the liquor business is a really obvious choice,” they also mentioned.

Nonetheless, it is unclear if the musician’s new business plan is inspired by that of Taylor and her boyfriend. 

