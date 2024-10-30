Josh Brolin lays single condition for Thanos return

Josh Brolin’s Thanos has a lasting impact on the MCU. For him to return, he suggests his character must fit correctly into the story.

Speaking to Collider at New York Comic-Con, the Deadpool star said he would love to work with the Russo brothers again. While explaining this, he also left the door open for his Mad Titan reemergence.

"I’m not kidding — There’s a thing with playing Thanos. It’s like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna bring Thanos back.’"

"It’s like Sicario; it has to be right. It’s like Ryan Reynolds and I talking about Taylor Swift and we should be talking about Deadpool 4,” the Marvel star said.

He continued, “But we go back and forth. Again, it’s what in his mind fits, what in my mind fits. Thanos has to fit if you’re going to bring him back. I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do."

On the other hand, Joe Russo teased the upcoming Avengers installments, stating to GamesRadar+, “Why would we come back if we didn’t feel like we had a story that had that possibility of being on an equal footing with Infinity War and Endgame unless there’s a kernel there for an idea that’s really explosive?”