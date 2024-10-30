John Mulaney shares how Olivia Munn keeps him 'out of danger'

The comedian revealed how Olivia Munn gives sweets warning through texts

The 42-year-old comedian shared some of the funny texts and warnings he received from Munn.

"Olivia is constantly trying to keep me out of danger and keep me alive through a series of texts throughout our entire relationship," Mulaney said before presenting his wife with InStyle's Woman of Impact award.

When Mulaney was going to buy some new clothes Munn texted him, "Baby, be so careful today, you can get monkeypox trying on clothes at a store and/or not washing your new clothes."

She once sent an article of People magazine with the headline "Florida man dies of brain-eating amoeba after rinsing sinuses with tap water."

"She texted underneath it, 'John, John, we are never moving to Tampa,'" he read her text as the crowd laughed. "Now, we had never discussed moving to Tampa, but it was officially off the table."

Another warning message came when he took their son Malcolm on a walk in a stroller.

"She wrote me out of nowhere, no context. 'Please be so careful today. So many crazy things can come out of nowhere. I texted back, 'Like what?' Olivia responded, 'Crazy cars,'" he recalled. "You don't hear enough about crazy cars. I can't believe it's not an issue in this election."

Later Munn took to her Instagram Stories responding to her husband's revelation.

"To be clear, I was dead serious about each of those texts," she penned. "Brain eating amoebas are a very real threat. As well is not washing new clothes after buying. As well as water beads for kids."

"Don't sleep on any of my warnings," she said teasingly.