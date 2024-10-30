World Culture Festival: Audience dances to beats as jazz music fills the air

Musicians performing at the ongoing World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 30, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

As Wednesday evening wore on, jazz music filled the air at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) on the 35th day of the ongoing World Culture Festival being held in Karachi.

Saxophonist and sound composer Luise Volkmann, guitarist Paul Jarret and Max Andrzejewski from Germany captivated the audience with their exciting jazz music.

The audience was left grooving to the beats at the concert which was held at the ACP's Auditorium 1 at 8pm.

Earlier in the day, ACP President Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Sindh Minister for Home & Law Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar and Minister for Culture, Antiquities, Archives & Tourism Zulfiqar Ali Shah inaugurated the Azerbaijanian exhibition "Second Life: The Art of Revival".

The exhibition was brought to the World Culture Festival by President Azerbaijan Arts Council Dadash N Mamedo.

The exhibition will remain on display at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery from October 30 to November 2 and is open to all from 12pm to 8pm.



A day earlier, an interactive performance by international artists captivated the audience, which delved into the theme of "shame".

Developed as a fusion of verbatim theatre and documentary performance, "Shame on You" highlighted stories from Pakistan and Europe, critically examining themes like class, race, religion, and body politics through a blend of languages and original songs.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.



Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.