Coldplay takes the stage without bassist Guy Berryman: 'It’s a shame'

Coldplay just displayed an example of “first time for everything.”

As they added a rather unwanted first in their history, the band was forced to perform without a member at one of their Melbourne Music Of The Spheres tour show.

Particularly, Coldplay’s bassist, Guy Berryman, pulled out of the performance due to severe illness and the news was broken by the Fix You hitmakers’ front man, Chris Martin, before their set began, as per Rolling Stone Australia.

“It’s a shame but we waited for the last minute to tell you that our beautiful bass player Guy is very, very sick and will not be [playing] for the first time,” said Martin.

He continued, “I’m sorry for you guys down here who are waiting to see Guy. He’s not going to be able to play today. We’ll have a slightly different show and we’ll do our best to make it amazing, and I know that it will be amazing because we’re in Melbourne with all of you beautiful people.”

“If you see some mistakes, and some problems, it’s because we don’t have our bass player. And we only had about an hour to figure it out. And we have figured it out,” the 47-year-old mentioned.

“We have a strange, alien, weird friend character playing bass, or looking like he’s playing bass. So, you’ll hear Guy, but you just won’t see him. Because he’s vomiting,” Martin added.

Coldplay also have more shows scheduled in Melbourne for 31 October, 2 and 3 November, would Guy Berryman be returning to take the stage with the rest of his Coldplay bandmate, remains unknown.