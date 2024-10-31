 
Geo News

Meghan Markle to stop Harry ‘manipulation' from Portugal home

Meghan Markle is seemingly worried about Prince Harry slipping away, says insider

By
Web Desk
|

October 31, 2024

Meghan Markle’s insecurity has led her get a house for herself and Prince Harry in Portugal.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has got herself a new holiday home in Europe, has done so to keep Harry closer to her

A source told Closer: “Buying in Portugalis a shrewd move for Meghan. 

“She’s deeply concerned that the Royal Family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she’s not isolated or pushed to the sidelines.

They add: “Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point. 

“And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped,” notes the source.

