Armie Hammer makes return to big screen?

Armie Hammer shared an exciting update about his return to acting after more than three years of staying away from Hollywood over accusations of sexual misconduct.



The 38-year-old actor, according to Jersey Evening Post, is set to star in a movie titled Frontier Crucible.

It is a western film adapted from the 1961 novel Desert Stake-Out by Harry Whittington.

Directed by Travis Mills, the movie will begin production in November.

Set in the 1870s, the film apart from Hammer stars Thomas Jane, Myles Clohessy, Eddie Spears and Eli Brown.

Following the news, the Call Me By Your Name actor shared an image holding the film script on his Instagram account, which he captioned: “Back in the saddle.”

Armie Hammer's acting career was overturned by allegations of sexual abuse made in 2021

His return to Hollywood comes three years of him being absent from the big screen as the The Social Network actor faced series of accusations of sexual abuse and misconduct in 2021 which he vehemently denied.

Last year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to charge The Man From U.N.C.L.E. star over the allegations.