 
Geo News

Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo dishes out marriage plan with Breckin Meyer

Kelly Rizzo just shared that she is ‘enjoying’ her time with her beau, Breckin Meyer

By
Web Desk
|

October 31, 2024

Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo dishes out marriage plan with Breckin Meyer
Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo dishes out marriage plan with Breckin Meyer

Kelly Rizzo has dished out her marriage plan with her beau, Breckin Meyer.

At the Hot Cuisine event for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, Rizzo candidly shared with People about her beau’s opinion related to her late husband, Bob Saget.

At her late husband Cool Comedy event, she highlighted her plans and said, "I am in a very wonderful place because I'm 45," she said, and revealed her plans, “I don't want kids. I've been married before, so I'm not in any rush to get married because why?"

Moreover, "I'm not in a rush to do it. So I'm just enjoying life right now and just enjoying my time with him. And whatever happens one day happens," Rizzo told the publication.

Meanwhile, "He is very comfortable and confident,” she lauded. “I said, 'I never want to ask you to do anything that you would be uncomfortable with.' And he's like, 'Trust me, if it's a problem, I will let you know.'"

"It does take a very confident, strong person to show up here, but he loved Bob too. And he loves all these people. He loves Jeff [Ross], and these are people who he loves. So it's a very comfortable environment for him," Rizzo concluded.

For those unversed, Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget tied the knot in 2018. The stand-up comedian died from blunt head trauma at age 65 in 2022.

Jennifer Garner pays tribute to '13 Going On 30' character on Halloween
Jennifer Garner pays tribute to '13 Going On 30' character on Halloween
Jennifer Lopez serves style goals ahead of upcoming major event
Jennifer Lopez serves style goals ahead of upcoming major event
Meghan Markle's split from Prince Harry comes under the microscope
Meghan Markle's split from Prince Harry comes under the microscope
Brianna LaPaglia takes major decision post 'backlash' amid Zach Bryan split
Brianna LaPaglia takes major decision post 'backlash' amid Zach Bryan split
Nicole Kidman reveals her mother's influence on her life before death
Nicole Kidman reveals her mother's influence on her life before death
Gwen Stefani drops throwback photo from first Halloween with Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani drops throwback photo from first Halloween with Blake Shelton
The Weeknd announces exciting collaboration for ‘São Paulo'
The Weeknd announces exciting collaboration for ‘São Paulo'
Kim Kardashian gives strong punishment to son Saint?
Kim Kardashian gives strong punishment to son Saint?