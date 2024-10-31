Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo dishes out marriage plan with Breckin Meyer

Kelly Rizzo has dished out her marriage plan with her beau, Breckin Meyer.

At the Hot Cuisine event for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, Rizzo candidly shared with People about her beau’s opinion related to her late husband, Bob Saget.

At her late husband Cool Comedy event, she highlighted her plans and said, "I am in a very wonderful place because I'm 45," she said, and revealed her plans, “I don't want kids. I've been married before, so I'm not in any rush to get married because why?"

Moreover, "I'm not in a rush to do it. So I'm just enjoying life right now and just enjoying my time with him. And whatever happens one day happens," Rizzo told the publication.

Meanwhile, "He is very comfortable and confident,” she lauded. “I said, 'I never want to ask you to do anything that you would be uncomfortable with.' And he's like, 'Trust me, if it's a problem, I will let you know.'"

"It does take a very confident, strong person to show up here, but he loved Bob too. And he loves all these people. He loves Jeff [Ross], and these are people who he loves. So it's a very comfortable environment for him," Rizzo concluded.

For those unversed, Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget tied the knot in 2018. The stand-up comedian died from blunt head trauma at age 65 in 2022.