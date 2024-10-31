Kelly Clarkson unleashes her 'stunning' spooky transformation

Kelly Clarkson, a renowned singer, songwriter, and television personality, is going to have a spooky Halloween this year.

In a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will air on October 31, the Grammy-winning singer dressed up as Beetlejuice, copying Beetlejuice’s black-and-white striped suit, green hair, dark eyes, and creepy skin.

The 42-year-old Emmy-winning host even had his rotten teeth.

Notably, People magazine shared a first look at her costume and a behind-the-scenes view of her transformation into the character known as “The Ghost with the Most.”

The same outlet mentioned that her makeover looked so ‘effective’ that the house band on the show jokingly told her, “You look gross.”

Clarkson achieved this look with her glam team, which included stylist Micaela Erlanger and dresser Arleisha Randle, who also took care of Beetlejuice’s wardrobe.

Emmy-nominated makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet made Clarkson’s skin look ghostly, while Emmy winner Louie Zakarian, a designer and department head of Saturday Night Live (SNL), did the special effects makeup.

Moreover, hairstylist Corey Morris and SNL wigmaker Brittany Hartman created Beetlejuice’s famous hairstyle.

For those unversed, the Beetlejuice character first appeared in Tim Burton’s 1988 gothic dark movie of the same name.

The film starred Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis.

It is pertinent to mention that in addition to Clarkson’s costume, The Kelly Clarkson Show will also get into the Beetlejuice spirit, as the show includes parts from the movie in its set and even makes a model city from the film.