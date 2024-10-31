Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager take spooky season to new heights

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the hosts of NBC’s morning show The Today, gave viewers a big Halloween surprise.

On Thursday, October 31, the hosts dressed up in an “epic costume” to celebrate the spooky season.

Transforming themselves into their favourite movie characters, they went back to Blockbuster to rent the “must-see” movies from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early 2000s.

Kotb dressed as Jack from Titanic, wearing a black coat and white shirt, and told her Hager that she would “never let go” as Jack and Rose from the movie.

She opted for short hair to match Jack's look.

On the other hand, Hager tried to achieve Rose's look by wearing a plain white shirt, pairing it with a belt-over shirt.

Hager went on to wear auburn hair with curls in it.

People magazine revealed that they “have spent the last 365 days dreaming up our biggest reveal ever."

Notably, this year is the 30th anniversary of The Today’s Halloween celebrations, as the event began in 1994 after NBC opened Studio 1A and the outdoor plaza.

Over the years, the show's hosts have worn many fun costumes, and fans look forward to seeing their surprise outfits each Halloween.

It is pertinent to mention that other than Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Willie Geist, Laura Jarrett, and Peter Alexander all joined the tradition this year.

They dressed up as characters from movies like Austin Powers, Anchorman, Beetlejuice, Beverly Hills Cop, Mrs. Doubtfire, and more.