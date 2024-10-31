World Culture Festival: Young audience enjoys children's play 'Ali Aur Dragon'

Actors performing at the ongoing World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 31, 2024. — ACP

Schoolgoing children enjoyed their Thursday morning as the ongoing World Culture Festival featured kid's play called Ali Aur Dragon at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi.

The play saw enthusiastic participation from students of various schools, who thoroughly enjoyed the performance.

Written by Uzma Sabeen, with music composed by renowned music director Arshad Mehmood, the play featured a talented cast, including Haris Khan, Iram Basheer, Ahmer Hussain, Hammad Khan, Faraz Chhotani, Zubi Fatima, Hassan Alam, and Asif Shehzad. The duration of the play was one hour.

The story of "Ali and the Dragon" revolves around a kingdom ruled by a kind-hearted king, where the people are troubled by a dragon that destroys their crops, pushing them to the brink of starvation.

Desperate to save his people, the king promises a grand reward to anyone who can defeat the beast.

Actors performing at the ongoing World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 31, 2024. — ACP

A brave young man, Ali, along with the skilled royal chef, Shaheen, embarks on a daring quest to confront and defeat the dragon, hoping to restore peace and prosperity to the land.

The children in the audience thoroughly enjoyed the performance, clapping enthusiastically and expressing their appreciation for the entire cast. The play was presented at the ACP's Auditorium 1 at 10am.

A day earlier, the people enjoyed jazz concert as Saxophonist and sound composer Luise Volkmann, guitarist Paul Jarret and Max Andrzejewski from Germany brought their beats to Pakistan.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.



Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.