Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik hold separate birthday celebrations for son

A combo of Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik celebrating his sixth birthday (L) and Izhaan with his father Shoaib Malik. — Instagram/@saniamirza/@shoaibmalik/file

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza’s son, Izhan Mirza Malik, became the centre of attention for his parents when he turned six.

Izhaan celebrated his sixth birthday separately with both of his parents in Dubai.

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Shoaib and Sania wrote heartfelt messages to their son to wish him a happy birthday.

Sania shared a few photos of the celebrations on the picture-sharing social media site and expressed her bewilderment at her son turning six already.

“My baby boy I can’t believe you are 6, you are the reason for my smile”, the tennis star wrote with a blue heart emoji.

She continued by wishing her “laddu” a happy birthday with a red heart emoji, expressing her love for her son.

Shoaib was just as full of glee as Sania as he posted a video of Izhaan celebrating and cutting his birthday cake with his father.

The former captain of the Pakistan cricket team captioned the video, “Happy birthday champ! May you have many more years filled with laughter and love Izzu” with a white heart emoji.

Shoaib went on to remind Izhaan that his father always has his back and wished for him to grow up and “make us all proud”.