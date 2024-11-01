Karachi Premier League kicks off today

The National Stadium Karachi pictured in this undated photograph. — AFP/file

KARACHI : The sensational Karachi Premier League will kick off from today with matches scheduled at the National Stadium Karachi and New Nazimabad Cricket Stadium.

The event starting on November 1 and ending on November 16 will be aired live on Pakistan's first private sports channel "Geo Super".

A total of 8 teams will compete against each other in the event including FB Area Tigers, Malir Dolphins, Johar Bears, Gulshan Stallions, Liyari Eagles, North Hawks, DHA Cougars and Clifton Lions.

The first match between FB Area Tigers and Malir Dolphins will be played at 4pm.

The first semi-final of the event will be held on November 15 at 4pm and the second semi-final at 8pm while the final match will be played on November 16.