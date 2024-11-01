 
Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as she talks about love

Jennifer Lopez bursts into tears while discussing love at Kamala Harris rally

November 01, 2024

Jennifer Lopez got tears while speaking about love.

At President Kamala Harris' rally in Las Vegas on Thursday night, Lopez gave an emotional speech to show her support.

She said, “This is the most important stage I've ever been on. we are on the brink of an election that demands a choice; a choice between backwards and forwards, a choice between past and future, a choice between divided and united.”

“I'm a lover, I am not a fighter, I am not here to trash anyone or bring them down,” Lopez added with tears in her eyes.

The actress and singer went on to say, “I promised myself I wouldn't get emotional, but you know what? We should be emotional. We should be upset; we should be scared and outraged. Our pain matters. We matter, you matter; your voice and your vote matter.”

Speaking about “power of women” Lopez shared, “I believe that women have the power to make the difference in this election. I believe in the power of Latinos. I believe in the power of our community. I believe that together we are the difference in this election.”

