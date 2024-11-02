Prince William sends message to David Beckham as Harry plans to reconnect

Prince William has sent a sweet message to former football legend David Beckham amid report Harry plans to reconnect with him in last bid to fix feud with his estranged royal brother.

According to several media outlets, sources have claimed Archie and Lilibet doting father is wishing to reconnect with the Beckhams in a last bid attempt to fix his fractured relationship with Prince William.

The Closer Magazine reported David Beckham has been close to the royals for some time, having been invited to both William's and Harry's respective weddings, but recently it has been the future king that he has kept up with.

A source told the media outlet, “Harry knows how much William values David’s friendship, and his hope is that getting David’s seal of approval could help soften things with his brother.”

Amid these claims, Prince William took to social media and sent a message to David.

William sent message to Beckham while commenting on his previous post with him when they joined hands to celebrate the arrival of a vital new helicopter for London's Air Ambulance charity on October 1.

The post reads, “A huge step forward in saving lives! Great to meet the medical crew, pilots and engineers at RAF Northolt and hear first-hand from former patients about how important the new London's Air Ambulance Charity helicopters are.”

Commenting on it, Prince William said, “Launching two new lifesaving @LDNairamb helicopters. Thank you to David Beckham for supporting the fundraising efforts.”



