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Lily Allen finally seems happier with Jonah Freud after painful heartbreak

Lily Allen celebrates new album with cozy display alongside Jonah Freud

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 20, 2026

Lily Allen finally seems happier with Jonah Freud after painful heartbreak

Lily Allen looked happy and smitten with her boyfriend Jonah Freud as they celebrated the unveiling of her West End Girl album cover at the National Portrait Gallery on Thursday.

The singer, 40, joined friends and Jonah for the event, which will see the album cover displayed at the London gallery for a year.

After that announce, the lovebirds appeared to be going to bar to keep their heartfelt celebration going on.

Outside, Lily and Jonah shared some sweet moments and smoked cigarettes while showing how close they are now.

Lily looked stylish in a tweed cropped jacket, black mini skirt and heeled boots.

Lily Allen finally seems happier with Jonah Freud after painful heartbreak

West End Girl, which is inspired by her split from Stranger Things star David Harbour, was a big hit and reached number one on the Official Album Downloads Chart after her split.

The album cover, painted by Spanish artist Nieves Gonzalez, shows the singer in blue padded jacket, lace mini skirt and spotted boots.

She said that the portrait shows “strength, power, vulnerability, determination and confusion” from the album.

This is Lily’s first serious relationship since her marriage ended as she and Jonah have been spotted on lots of dates, including trips to Italy and Rome. 

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