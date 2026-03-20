Natasha Lyonne shares recovery update two months after relapse

The 'Russian Doll' star thanks fans and the recovery community for their support

Natasha Lyonne is back on her feet and on the road to recovery.

On Thursday, March 19 — two months after admitting she relapsed — the Poker Face star revealed she’s “back on her feet,” thanking fans and the recovery community for their support.

“Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet,” Lyonne, 46, wrote on X.

“Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive. Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense,” she continued. “My heart is with everyone ever going through it.”

The Russian Doll star has been open about her struggles with addiction — something she once described as “really, really scary” — ever since entering rehab in 2006.

In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, she reflected, “The truth is, at the back of addiction are feelings that so many of us have, that don’t go away.”

Lyonne publicly disclosed her relapse in January, calling attention to the realities of addiction. “Recovery is a lifelong process,” she wrote on X at the time. “Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone.”