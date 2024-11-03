 
King Charles cancer causing Prince William to beg and plead with fear

November 03, 2024

Prince William is reportedly starting to feel the true extent of anxiety and fear, and its all because of his father’s battle against cancer.

News about this, and some insight has been shared by an inside source that is close to the palace.

This well placed source made their admissions to New Idea Magazine.

During their conversation with the outlet, the source admitted that Prince William pleaded with his father not to push himself too much in Australia.

The source was also quoted saying, “Prince William has watched both his dad and his wife, Catherine, go through cancer treatment this year so it's no wonder he has a bit of anxiety around how his dad will cope with a grueling trip to Australia.”

“He knows he's being overprotective, but he's keen to ensure Charles is looking after himself.”

It is pertinent to mention that despite the decision to halt cancer treatment during the 11-day tour of the down under, King Charles’ personal doctors did give assurance that his health would be “prioritized” throughout.

