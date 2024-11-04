 
Geo News

Prince William receives new title ahead of South Africa trip

Prince William arrived in Cape Town on Monday for a four-day trip to South Africa

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Prince William receives new title ahead of South Africa trip
Prince William receives new title ahead of South Africa trip

Kensington Palace has seemingly revealed new title for Prince William ahead of his visit to South Africa without wife Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X and shared a photo of Prince William with Cyril Ramaphosa, the South Africa’s President and shared palace statement.

He said, “Prince William has been described as a ‘global statesman’ by Kensington Palace.”

Prince William receives new title ahead of South Africa trip

According to the Telegraph, a Kensington Palace spokesman released a statement ahead of the Prince of Wales South Africa tour, saying “It’s another example of the evolution of William as a global statesman, as we’ve seen, whether it be representing his father in Kuwait last year, or indeed, when he was sat with 15 other world leaders at D Day earlier this year.”

The statement further reads, “It’s really important that the Earthshot Award travels to all four corners of the planet.

“But having that relationship with the head of state, to thank them for their work, to help us promote the Earthshot Prize, and that urgent optimism, is really important to the Prince.

“The UK-South Africa relationship is really important.”

Prince William reportedly landed in Cape Town on Monday for a four-day trip to South Africa.

Kelly Osbourne throws fun-filled bash on turning 40
Kelly Osbourne throws fun-filled bash on turning 40
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going their separate ways: ‘Donno if they last'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going their separate ways: ‘Donno if they last'
Gigi Hadid slays in furry coat as she inaugurates own business venture in Seoul
Gigi Hadid slays in furry coat as she inaugurates own business venture in Seoul
Jude Law wrote THIS iconic Dumbledore line in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Jude Law wrote THIS iconic Dumbledore line in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to couple's divorce rumours video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to couple's divorce rumours
Prince William touches down in South Africa Cape Town for Earthshot: Pictures
Prince William touches down in South Africa Cape Town for Earthshot: Pictures
'Incredibly positive' King Charles' future plans revealed after Australia, Samoa tour video
'Incredibly positive' King Charles' future plans revealed after Australia, Samoa tour
Taylor Swift 'locked it down' with beau Travis Kelce during 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift 'locked it down' with beau Travis Kelce during 'Eras Tour'