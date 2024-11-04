Prince William receives new title ahead of South Africa trip

Kensington Palace has seemingly revealed new title for Prince William ahead of his visit to South Africa without wife Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X and shared a photo of Prince William with Cyril Ramaphosa, the South Africa’s President and shared palace statement.

He said, “Prince William has been described as a ‘global statesman’ by Kensington Palace.”

According to the Telegraph, a Kensington Palace spokesman released a statement ahead of the Prince of Wales South Africa tour, saying “It’s another example of the evolution of William as a global statesman, as we’ve seen, whether it be representing his father in Kuwait last year, or indeed, when he was sat with 15 other world leaders at D Day earlier this year.”

The statement further reads, “It’s really important that the Earthshot Award travels to all four corners of the planet.

“But having that relationship with the head of state, to thank them for their work, to help us promote the Earthshot Prize, and that urgent optimism, is really important to the Prince.

“The UK-South Africa relationship is really important.”

Prince William reportedly landed in Cape Town on Monday for a four-day trip to South Africa.