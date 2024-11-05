Tom Brady sparks debate post on-air comeback

Tom Brady just made his on-air return.

His comeback as NFL’s correspondent this weekend, comes just days after it was announced that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is expecting her first child with reported boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

The 47-year-old former New England Patriots quarterback, was named as Fox’s analyst for NFL on broadcast, though he sparked some disagreements with one of his calls during the game on Sunday.

As he was delivering the commentary for the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions game, and had some opinions to share about the decision

Brady, being a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and an on-air analyst, he is not allowed to pass criticism over NFL referees, however he still commented, disagreeing with the decision to bench Brian Branch.

"I don't love that call at all," he said on the air, adding, "Obviously it's a penalty, but to me, there has to be serious intent in a game like this."

Though, Brady, then, quickly turned his attention back to analyzing the impact benching Branch would have on the game.

"He does so much for these guys and they're going to have to adjust the rest of the game losing their best defensive player, who I know they were expecting to have a huge day today. Not an easy guy to replace and Green Bay has great field position now without having to do too much," he noted.