Prince Andrew wants to avoid looking ‘guilty' after defamation

Prince Andrew wants to keep a brave face amid tension from King Charles

November 05, 2024

Prince Andrew is reportedly refusing to leave his Royal abode in Windsor due to fear of looking guilty.

The Duke of York, who had been under the radar for his association to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, does not want to look like he was in the wrong.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "I think we must all accept that he is not wanted for any public duties.

"If you were running a charity you wouldn't be asking Prince Andrew to come and be your guest of honour. So nobody wants him in a public way.

"So there he is living at Royal Lodge, playing golf, seeing his children and grandchildren and riding in the park and it is expensive.

"The ideal situation would of course be that Andrew would volunteer to down-size and move somewhere else.

"What I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved.

"Nevertheless it's an expensive lifestyle."

"It does indeed look as though he's just holding the fort and refusing to do the repairs, refusing to go, and probably can't afford to do them, anyway.

