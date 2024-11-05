Photo: 'Sick' Celine Dion experiences 'kick in teeth' amid latest scandal: Report

Celine Dion has reportedly languished after latest scandal.

For those unversed, Celine's performance of L’Hymne à l’amour during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics left fans divided, sparking a new controversy as many fans claimed that she was not actually singing.

Dishing new details about the matter, a source recently shared with RadarOnline.com, "This is obviously a real kick in the teeth."

The source noted that bashing the songstress, who is popular for her strong voice, even when she is battling Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) "seems incredibly unnecessary."

The source continued, "To be giving Celine, of all people, grief over her singing is just so cruel."

It is pertinent to mention here that Celine detailed the struggles of her life while battling this rare autoimmune disease in the documentary, I am Celine Dion.

"Adding any sort of stress to her life after what she's been through is unconscionable," the spy continued.

"She put her heart and soul into that performance," the source claimed.

In conclusion, they mentioned, "A lot of people feel it certainly doesn't matter if she used some vocal help," noting, "Everyone knows she's been sick, and the fact is most artists use backing tracks during their live performances."