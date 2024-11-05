Meghan Markle feels Prince Harry is being ridiculous

Meghan Markle reportedly finds Prince Harry’s bid for old friends to be incredibly ridiculous.

An inside source made these admissions during one of his most recent interviews with Closer magazine.

In that chat the source explained how “Meghan feels it's ridiculous to even care what the Beckhams think.”

Because “Instead, she has her sights set on making friendships with much more powerful people, like Kamala Harris.”

“As far as she’s concerned, it’s beneath them to be begging the Beckhams for approval,” the source also admitted.

“But Harry knows how much William values David’s friendship, and his hope is that getting David’s seal of approval could help soften things with his brother.”

Right now, “The truth is that Victoria never really liked Meghan much," while its true "she was friendly and welcoming to her but is not bothered about staying in touch" with the Duke and Duchess till now.

“Both David and Victoria put great importance on family and would never, ever turn on their relations the way that Harry and Meghan did, ” the insider also noted before signing off.

For those unversed, this is long after allegations were made about the Beckhams leaking Sussex stories to the press.

That culminated in David becoming "bloody furious" with Prince Harry, according to the Daily Mail.