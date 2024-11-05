Pakistan's Noman Ali among nominees for ICC Men's Player of the Month award

Noman Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of Jamie Smith, caught out by Saim Ayub during second Test between England vs Pakistan, Multan Cricket Stadium, October 17, 2024. — Reuters

Pakistan left-arm spinner Noman Ali has been named among the outstanding performers who have been shortlisted for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month awards for October 2024.

The nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award include three impactful wicket-takers who starred in their respective ICC World Test Championship encounters last month.

Noman is shortlisted after his wicket-taking exploits on home soil helped Pakistan secure a memorable comeback victory over England.

The 38-year-old spinner made a triumphant return to Test action for Pakistan in October, and earned his first nomination for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award thanks to 20 wickets at an average of 13.85 across his two Tests against England in Multan and Rawalpindi.

Alongside the equally impressive Sajid Khan, Noman was a constant threat on spinning surfaces, and was at his most lethal in the second innings of both encounters, taking eight for 46 and six for 42 respectively to inspire the hosts to a memorable comeback victory.

He also made handy contributions with the bat, the highlight of which was his 45-run knock in the first innings of the final Test.

Joining him among the October nominees is Mitchell Santner, after the left-arm spinner bowled New Zealand to victory in the second Test against India at Pune.

Despite just the one outing during the calendar month, Santner made a telling contribution in the second and decisive Test victory over India in Pune to seal a historic series victory for New Zealand.

Drafted into the side following their victory in Bengaluru, the left-arm spinner ripped through the Indian batting lineup in the first innings, making expert use of pace variations and a favourable surface to record best Test figures of seven for 53.

Then with India chasing a sizeable target of 359 for victory, Santner once again spun his way through the opposition, taking six for 104 to secure a 113-run victory and the visitors’ first series win in India.

Kagiso Rabada reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings during the month and his outstanding efforts during South Africa’s series triumph in Bangladesh earned him his latest nomination.

The South African seamer aims to become only the third South African to win the Men’s Player of the Month award and is nominated thanks to more landmark feats in October.

The 29-year-old claimed his 300th Test wicket on his way to match figures of nine for 72 in the first Test, which included a match-winning six for 46 in the second innings.

An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world will now be invited to cast their votes to decide the winners, which will be announced next week.