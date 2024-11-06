'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner has eyes set on THIS celebrity post divorce

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner reportedly has his eyes set on Today co-host Hoda Kotb as both are now single.

"With his bitter split behind him, Kevin's made it known that he's back in the hunt for a new romantic partner," an insider claimed to Radar Online. "And he's made it pretty clear his sights have zoomed in on also available Hoda!"

Costner and his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, called it quits in 2023, while Hoda’s eight-year romance with financier fiancé Joel Schiffman ended in 2022.

The Waterworld star recently praised Hoda, saying, "She's got a spark!"

Hoda herself commented on fans’ shipping the duo, saying, "Well, if the viewers want it!"

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda’s co-host, revealed that fans beg her to set up the two, saying, "You should set up Hoda and Kevin Costner! I was like, 'Wow, I didn't realize they were flirting behind my back.’"

Another source said: "Hoda and Kevin are a match made in heaven. They've had their romantic difficulties in recent years – Kevin going through his acrimonious split with Christine and Hoda breaking up with Joel. But this feels perfect right now."

They added: "Kevin loves a powerful woman, and Hoda is a sucker for a pretty face. You can pretty much book that this is going to happen!"