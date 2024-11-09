 
Tia Mowry struggles to balance dating life with being a mom

Tia Mowry shares two children with her ex-husband Cory Hardrict

By
Web Desk
|

November 09, 2024

Tia Mowry finds it challenging to balance her dating life and the responsibilities of motherhood.

The 46-year-old actress has shared her concerns during a conversation with Jackee Harry on Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

"Working, being a mother and just putting a lot of effort into dating right now is a lot to juggle and balance, and I can't help but wonder if I am repeating the same mistake now,” she said.

For those unversed, Tia was married to Cory Hardrict between 2008 and 2023, and they have two children: ​​son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.

The Sister, Sister star announced her split from the actor on social media in 2022.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote on her Instagram at that time.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” Tia added.

