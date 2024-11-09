Champions Trophy 2025: What is the contingency plan as India 'refuse' to play in Pakistan?

Virat Kohli shares a light moment with Pakistan players after the match was called off, India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Pallekele, September 2, 2023. — AFP

Formal confirmation of hybrid model talks yet to be made.

Alongside UAE, Sri Lanka among shortlisted countries: report.

PCB chief rejected hybrid model, sought BCCI's written response.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will likely be the "frontrunner" to host a high-voltage Pakistan and India match under a hybrid model for the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as the latter reportedly refused to travel to Pakistan, ESPNcricinfo reported on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this week that India will not be traveling to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, the report added.

It was unclear whether the BCCI had orally communicated its decision to the ICC or a written communication was made with the cricketing governing body so it could formally pass it to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

This development indicates a possible activation of contingency plan by the ICC and the PCB to discuss a hybrid model.

However, this would not be an easy task as PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi rejected using a a hybrid model and insisted on BCCI's submission of objections "in writing".

Pakistan's and India's players stand for national anthems before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. — AFP

"We have clearly stated that they [the Indian cricket board] must give it to us in writing if they have any issues," said Naqvi a day ago, adding: "In recent years, Pakistan has shown a lot of good gestures. However, we hope that we are not expected to show good gestures always."

Making it more clear, the PCB chief announced that he would consult the government after the BCCI's confirmation about its decision before finalising a future strategy.

Additionally, the PCB had also proposed last month that the Indian team may return to their country after each match to minimise their stay in Pakistan during the Champions Trophy.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since 2008 and both the historical rivals have not had any bilateral series since 2012-13.

According to ESPNcricinfo, various contingency plans had been outlined some months ago in case the hybrid model was adopted with a few countries shortlisted, including UAE as a frontrunner, due to its proximity to Pakistan, alongside Sri Lanka.

Pakistani and Indian players shake hands after the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

It is important to mention here that these developments are expected to result in postponement of a schedule-announcement event in Lahore next week, the report said.

A formal announcement is yet to be made by the the ICC, the PCB and the BCCI regarding discussions on hybrid model.

The prestigious ICC tournament is set to feature eight elite teams including India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, based on their performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan are currently the defending champion of the coveted tournament, as the Men in Green, led by former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, clinched the Champions Trophy in 2017 in England after defeating India in the final.