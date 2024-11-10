'Joker: Folie à Deux' faces flak from unexpected corner

Joker: Folie à Deux has been under fire for a while, but probably for the first time, a cast member called out the movie.



Tim Dillion, who played a guard at Arkham Asylum in the sequel, called the musical flick “the worst film ever made."

“I think what happened, after the first Joker, there was a lot of talk like, ‘Oh, this was loved by incels," the comedian said on The Joe Rogan Experience. This was loved by the wrong kinds of people. This sent the wrong kind of message."

"Male rage! Nihilism!’ All these think pieces,” the actor noted. “And then I think [they said], ‘What if we went the other way,’ and now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing to a point where it’s insane.”

Continuing his attacks, Tim said, “It has no plot. We would sit there, me and these other guys were all dressed in these security outfits because we’re working at the Arkham Asylum, and I would turn to one of them and we’d hear this crap and I’d go, ‘What the **** is this?’"

"And they’d go, ‘This is going to bomb, man.’ I go, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen.’ We were talking about it at lunch, and we’d go, ‘What is the plot? Is there a plot? I don’t know, I think he falls in love with her in the prison?’ It’s not even hate-watchable. That’s how terrible it is," he added.

Apart from critical reviews, the Joker sequel bombed at the box office, grossing $204 million worldwide—unlike the original, which crossed the $1 billion mark.