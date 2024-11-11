Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share cute moment at 'Wicked' premiere

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are going strong as they promote their film Wicked.

The Eternal Sunshine singer, 31, and her boyfriend-castmate Ethan Slater walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of their movie Wicked on Saturday.

At one point on the red carpet, the couple shared a cute moment with Slater, 32, as she reached out to straighten his bow tie. The actress was all smiles while Slater also looked in awe.

The moment occurred as the couple posed for photos at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion alongside Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and other Wicked castmates. The cast was also joined by the stars of the show's original Broadway run, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

For the event, Grande paid homage to her Wicked character Glinda in a custom Thom Browne pink-and-white gingham dress with a bolero jacket, completing the look with gloves and an elegant updo.

Slater—who plays the character Boq in the movie—sported a sharp velvet green suit.

He previously praised Grande's performance in their new film, sharing that he is "really proud" of her in a GQ interview published on October 30.

"She’s poured herself into it," the Broadway star said, adding that he is "really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”

The SpongeBob SquarePants musical alum also spoke about the challenges of a public-facing relationship, saying there is "something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public."

"Some of the hard parts that you’re talking about are the personal-life stuff that everybody in the world goes through," he said.

"And so I am really focused on the real people in my life, who those things affect, and doing right by every real person and not the Twitter people who comment on it."

Grande and Slater met on the sets of Wicked in late 2022 and confirmed their romance in July 2023.

Their romance came on the heels of Grande's separation from ex-husband Dalton Gomez and Slater's separation from ex-wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son.