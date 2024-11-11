 
James Norton reveals heartbreaking reason for split from ex-fiancée Imogen Poots

James Norton admitted that breaking up with ex-fiancée Imogen Poots was not his decision

November 11, 2024

James Norton candidly revealed how a demanding stage role he took has affected his relationship with ex-fiancée Imogen Poots.

In a recent chat with The Sunday Times, The Happy Valley star opened up about his break up from Poots.

"If the work starts to compromise one's relationships, it can become unhealthy. Suddenly you realise you haven’t left any space for other people and so I was p****d off with that," he said referring to his West End stint in the play A Little Life.

Norton confessed that his and the free-spirited actress's split was not his decision.

"Some of the choices recently weren't mine, yet I don’t feel begrudging," Norton told the outlet.

"I just mean that you have a certain amount of control over your life and choices you make, and at other times you don't," he noted.

The pair kept their break up low key, in spite of splitting at the end of 2023.

A source previously told Daily Mail, "Imogen, for whatever reason, didn't want people to know."

It is pertinent to mention that the pair broke up last year and announced their split in February 2024.

