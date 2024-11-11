 
Sarah Paulson applauds Kim Kardashian's acting skills in 'All's Fair'

Sarah Paulson is currently working alongside Kim Kardashian in the legal drama 'All’s Fair'

November 11, 2024

Sarah Paulson is sharing her working experience with Kim Kardashian in the All’s Fair.

Speaking to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked on Saturday, the 49-year-old actress praised Kim’s acting skills.

“It’s wonderful. She’s incredibly present,” said Sarah. “She’s fun, she’s game, she’s alive to the moment, she’s great.”

“She’s the person I just wanna ask about all things having to do with fashion and beauty, and she gives me all the answers to every question I could possibly have,” the actress said of the reality star

Sarah revealed that she was greeted by a basket filled with Skims products from Kim on the first day of filming as a welcome gift.

"Lots of Skims,” she said. “Different Skims items. It’s not just undergarments. It was robes and slippers and blankets.”

For those unversed, All’s Fair is expected to hit Hulu in early 2025. The other cast of the movie includes Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Ed O’Neill. 

