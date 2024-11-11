Ben Affleck shockingly reveals biggest fear related to career

Ben Affleck has opened up about his biggest fear related to his career.

Recently in an interview with Deadline, the Good Will Hunting star candidly shared about the uncertainty of working in the film industry.

"We’re all subject to this sort of insecurity in this business. Whether we’re actors or directors or writers, the phone could stop ringing for us ...,” he began. “This is the only thing I can count on, this upfront money. I don’t know when this might go away.”

Moreover, Affleck reflected upon his fear related to his future career and shared, "I’m one errant remark away from being cancelled, or I’m one movie bomb away from never working again, and I’ve got a family and so forth."

At the time, he recalled his previous movie Gigli, which had reportedly a loss of $42 million in the quarter of its release, and Affleck received a payment of $12.5 million for his role in the movie.

"I’ve been in movies like 'Gigli', that’s a famous example. I got a big cash payday for that. Well, it doesn’t feel right in retrospect because they [the studio] lost money,” the Hollywood star added.

"It wasn’t the biggest money-losing movie in history even though it was the most famous bomb in history, perhaps,” he told the publication. “Nonetheless, that doesn’t sit right with me.”

However, Affleck’ admitted that his and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity, is aiming to build fairer pay schemes to deal with uncertainty of profit.

"But it also doesn’t sit right with people when they go, wait a minute, we all sacrificed to be committed to this. And then the old story about the $10 million movie that’s made $200 million and nobody’s seen a nickel," he concluded.