Diddy’s shocking move to win back Kim Porter exposed amid trail

Kimberly Antwinette Porter, the late actress and model who goes by the name Kim Porter, was seemingly aware of Sean "Diddy" Combs' devilish plan.

For those unversed, Diddy dated Jennifer Lopez from 1999 to 2001 to reconcile with his ex and the mother of his children, Porter.

The source claimed that Porter knew that Diddy would return to her once things with Lopez calmed down, as his love for the Perfect singer was for the camera.

Porter quipped at that time, "That relationship wasn't real. The world just saw the bright lights and the camera. But I knew what was really going on. He was still in love with me."

The insider reported that Porter once "kicked Diddy out of their home" when things went wrong.

However, as she predicted, Porter and Diddy worked things out and got back together in 2003 but parted ways again in 2007 for good.

Notably, Diddy quickly fell in love with Kim Porter's calm and relaxed personality, but this same calmness began to bother him as time passed.

The Last Night singer started feeling that Porter's laid-back attitude towards him was not okay, and he decided to look for someone who would love him the way he wanted.

"I'm used to applause when I walk in the room and she was just too cool. I would tell her, `I guess I'll go be with someone else who'll take care of me the way I want to be taken care of, who'll be a little more aggressive." Diddy said, explaining his point.

It is pertinent to mention that 11 years after her separation from Diddy, Porter passed away due to lobar pneumonia on November 15, 2018.