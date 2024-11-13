Photo: 'Harry Potter' star recalls iconic even from the film series

Harry Potter’s iconic twin duo, James and Oliver Phelps recently dished out exciting details about a new project.

In a new conversation with Us Weekly the twins weighed in on their new project, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, a new Food Network series based on the fantasy film series.

During this chat, the twins were asked, “What is it like revisiting iconic sets like Platform 9 ¾ and Diagon Alley?”

Oliver took the lead in answering this question and said, “In one way, it felt like you just jumped back in time. It could have been a day later than when we finished filming.”

The acting sensation noted, “It’s amazing how when you’re in an immersive environment like that, you almost step back into that feeling of when we were filming.”

James went on to recall, “[In 2000], our first day at Leavesden was in the Great Hall, when all the first-years walk in and look around, amazed.”

“When the bakers go into the Great Hall for the first time, they’re literally doing that reaction. That was really fun,” he remarked in conclusion.