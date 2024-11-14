Nicole Kidman wants to work with THIS Hollywood icon

Nicole Kidman has expressed her desire to work with Hollywood renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 57-year-old actress said, "I've always said I want to work with Scorsese if he does a film with women."

"I'd love to work with Kathryn Bigelow,” Nicole continued. “I'd love to work with Spike Jonze. I'd love to work with PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson]. I've always wanted to work with Michael Haneke.”

“And there's a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors — there's so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people,” she added.

For those unversed, Martin has given blockbuster films to Hollywood, including Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman.

Recently, the 81-year-old director faced criticism for neglecting female characters in his movies.

Defending his male-heavy filmography, Matin told Weekly Entertainment, "The films I'm dealing with have often been about men's worlds, where the women seem to be adjuncts."

"I think the women in Goodfellas and Raging Bull are very strong. But they're not in the ring. In general, I have to be true to the society in which a story operates. I don't think it's right to overbalance it just for the sake of trying to be politically correct,” he added.