Hugh Jackman 'plans' to announce big news soon

Hugh Jackman's alleged announcement is related to his private life

By
Web Desk
November 14, 2024

Recently, there has been a buzz about Hugh Jackman’s love life. Regarding this, a gossip blogger claims that he is planning to soft launch his relationship with Sutton Foster.

On social media, Tasha Lustig alleges the pair has been looking to test the public reaction by subtly introducing their relationship.

However, she believes they have “to have to dream up the Disney story of the ages to win over critics.”

Shockingly, Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh’s ex-wife, liked the post from her private account, as they announced their separation in Sept, 2023.

Multiple news outlets, including Daily Mail, interpret this as a confirmation of the rumours that the duo have been affair on her back.

According to reports, Hugh and Sutton came close during their Broadway show The Music Man in 2022.

Many people on set noticed this, sources say, adding it was the “Broadway’s worst-kept secret.”

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people,” an insider tells Us Weekly.

“Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now.”

But the snitch reveals to the outlet that “Deborra-Lee was blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show.”

“It was apparently Broadway's worst-kept secret, and Deborra-Lee was the last to know. [Worse yet,] he didn't own up to it!,” they spilled.

