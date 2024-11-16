Donna Kelce drops a bombshell about Taylor Swift's thanksgiving

It appears that Taylor Swift, the pop sensation, will not be able to illuminate Thanksgiving gatherings with her presence.

Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mom, recently appeared on the Today show, where she revealed that Swift will not join their family for Thanksgiving on November 28, 2024.

The host asked about the Gorgeous singer’s presence for any turkey day festivities, to which Donna replied, “I don’t think so. She’s kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do.”

Donna Kelce will be busy too because the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29.

Taking into account Travis’ game, the mother of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end quipped, “I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving” and highlighted that “football’s always the holidays, football’s family.”

Moving forward, Donna also shared that their family, which includes son Jason Kelce, daughter-in-law Kylie Kelce, and granddaughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, do not have a big meal planned right now.

“Not anything that’s planned. I think we’re just gonna be at the football game,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift has a break in her tour as she will conclude her shows in Toronto on November 23 and start her shows in Vancouver on December 6 in Vancouver, but it is not confirmed whether she will be with her family on Thanksgiving day or not.